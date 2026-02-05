News by Mitti Hicks HHS Announces $100M Investment To Tackle Homelessness And Substance Use The department is calling the initiative STREETS (Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Supports). The program is part of President Donald Trump’s new Great American Recovery Initiative.







The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says it will invest $100 million to tackle homelessness, combat substance abuse, and improve public safety through treatment-focused recovery programs.

The department is calling the initiative STREETS (Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Supports). The program is part of President Donald Trump’s new Great American Recovery Initiative. Trump said the initiative will help the government, the healthcare sector, faith communities, and the private sector coordinate more effectively to address the crisis.

STREETS aims to connect people struggling with addiction and homelessness to treatment, housing, and long-term recovery. According to Fox News, the program will provide targeted outreach, psychiatric care, medical stabilization, and crisis intervention.

“Addiction begins in isolation and ends in reconnection,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in Monday’s announcement. Kennedy is co-chair of the Great American Recovery Initiative.

He continued, “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we are bringing Americans suffering from addiction out of the shadows and back into the community.”

Trump Administration Plans To Partner With Faith-Based Organizations To Combat Homelessness, Crime

The announcement criticized the Biden administration for its “misguided” policies that he claims failed to address the crisis. He said Biden-era polices that prioritized housing first and harm reduction were ineffective and enabled drug use.

“[These polices] were never intended to support people in their recovery to lead productive lives in their communities,” read the press release.

In addition to the $100 million investment, Kennedy announced a $10 million Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) program to support adults with serious mental illnesses. AOT is a civil court-ordered, community-based outpatient mental health treatment program.

According to HHS, these programs have been known to reduce hospitalizations, lower incarceration rates, and homelessness.

While Kennedy did not specify who would lead the AOT program, he stressed that the Trump administration would expand partnerships with faith-based recovery organizations.

“This is a chronic disease, it’s a physical disease, it’s a mental disease, it’s an emotional disease, but above all, it’s a spiritual disease, and we need to recognize that, and faith-based organizations play a critical role, and again, helping people reestablish their connections to community,” said Kennedy.

