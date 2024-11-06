Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Georgia Prosecutors Move Forward With YSL Trial After Young Thug’s Sentence and Guilty Plea The remaining two co-defendants in Georgia's YSL Rico trial will have their fate determined.







Now that Young Thug has been sentenced after his guilty plea, Georgia’s district attorney’s office is moving forward with the remaining 14 defendants in the state’s longest-running trial.

Fulton County’s Young Slime Life racketeering trial resumed Monday with the two remaining co-defendants, Deamonte “Yak Gotti” Kendrick and Shannon Stillwell, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

The RICO case took a new turn after four defendants, including rapper Young Thug (Jeffrey Williams), accepted plea deals last week and are no longer involved in the trial.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker instructed the jury to disregard the absence of the co-defendants who recently took plea deals and not to speculate about why they were no longer involved in the high-profile case.

“The prosecution of those co-defendants is no longer a part of this trial,” Whitaker said, noting how the jurors needed to base their verdict solely on the evidence presented and make individual determinations for each defendant.

Last week, Young Thug was sentenced to 40 years, with the first five years to be served in prison, but commuted to time served. He will then serve 15 years on probation, with the first half requiring him to report to a probation officer. If he fails to comply with his probation, he faces an additional 20 years in prison.

The sentence followed the rapper pleading guilty to gang, drug, and gun charges.

“I want to say sorry to my family, my mom…my mom’s got 11 kids..” Young Thug said. “My managers…everybody that’s got anything to do with this situation, I’d like to say sorry.”

As part of his plea deal, the “Lifestyle” rapper is required to leave the metro Atlanta area and is prevented from returning for the first 10 years of his probation, with exceptions for weddings, funerals, graduations, or the serious illness of family members.

Additionally, Young Thug must conduct four annual live anti-gang and anti-gun violence presentations at schools in metro Atlanta or community organizations that work with children.

Along with Young Thug, three other co-defendants reached plea deals for their charges, including Rodalius Ryan, known as Lil Rod, Marquavius Huey, known as Qua, and Quamarvious Nichols. Before the trial began, Gunna (real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens) pleaded guilty to a charge as part of a deal that allowed him to avoid additional time in custody.

