Georgia's Work-Required Medicaid Program Struggles To Register Members Kemp's model remains the only one in the U.S. with the work mandate, first launched in July 2023 despite pushback from the White House.







Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s Medicaid Program, which has received flack for its work mandate, has struggled thus far with the number of sign-ups.

Kemp’s model remains the only one in the U.S. with a work mandate. It launched in July 2023 despite pushback from the White House. The Georgia Pathways plan requires participants to work 80 hours a month, including volunteer activity, school, or vocational rehabilitation. According to the Associated Press, Kemp remains adamant about pushing the venture despite falling immensely short of registration expectations.

The Republican lawmaker continues to promote the plan, most recently during a panel discussion on Aug. 19. He remarked that the controversial program would face hesitation yet emphasized his determination to get more Georgians on board.

“Being first is not always easy,” Kemp said. “We’re going to keep chopping and keep getting people signed up.”

However, its more than 4,300 members, counted in early June, misses the 25,000 member goal expected in the first year. Moreover, Kemp believes delays prompted by the Biden administration also contributed to the low numbers.

Pathways’ initial launch date in 2021 fell through after the White House objected and revoked the work requirement. Despite Georgia’s successful lawsuit to reinstate the work mandate, which a judge approved in 2022, the state still has a way to go before Pathways gets its footing.

Moreover, the Biden administration has denied thwarting Pathways’ efforts, stating it only intervened in the work requirement. Additionally, the federal government approved a plan to reduce premiums and increase competition in Georgia’s healthcare marketplace.

Notably, the program has struggled to market itself or reach eligible recipients. Despite this, state officials intend to combat this issue with a major campaign across Georgia, including on college campuses.

Opposers call for a full Medicaid expansion with no work requirement, which could help around 500,000 low-income Georgians. However, Kemp hopes to keep long-term costs down with his transitional plan. He intends for Pathways to be a stepping stone for recipients eventually getting private insurance.