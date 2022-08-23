Dumb As a Doorknob? This Is the Reason Herschel Walker Won't Debate Senator Raphael Warnock

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has turned down a chance to debate Sen. Raphael Warnock in Macon, Georgia, citing Monday Night Football, despite the debate being on a Thursday.

BET reports that Warnock, who defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler in 2020, agreed to the Oct. 13 debate in June. Walker’s campaign also received the invitation in June but did not respond until he declined the invitation. Walker explained his reason for not accepting the invitation saying Sunday Night Football would keep people away from the debate. And by Sunday, he really means Monday.

“You’ve got people that are contributors to his campaign and it’s in this room that only two people gonna see it on a Sunday night, I think. NFL Football,” said Walker, a former running back with the Dallas Cowboys.

“I am giving you an opportunity to be statewide so everybody can see what it is, see the contrast between the two of us. I don’t know how you can ask for anything better.”

Walker’s explanation, like his comments on the passing of Biden’s climate change bill, has confused everyone considering the one football game scheduled for that night is between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears, two cities that aren’t close to Georgia.

Additionally, the Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to play a 1 p.m. game on Oct. 13, meaning the game would be over hours before the debate.

According to CNN, Walker accepted a policy debate against Warnock on Oct. 14 and told Fox News host Sean Hannity he would debate Warnock at that event.

“I have accepted a debate in Savannah, Georgia, in his backyard, that we can debate October the 14th, in front of a crowd, that it’ll be his people because we’re in his backyard,” Walker told Hannity, according to BET. “This debate is going to be about the people. It’s not about some political party. It’s not about the press.”

Warnock currently has a narrow lead over Walker in the polls according to Politico.