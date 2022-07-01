Get 4TH Of July Savings On This 24/7 Math Tutor Service

Fewer things in life are more polarizing than math. There is such a thing as math phobia, and you’d be surprised to learn just how many people count themselves among the many who suffer from it. But unfortunately, math isn’t going away anytime soon. Jobs in the S.T.E.M. arena are becoming increasingly popular and in demand, and the data suggests they’ll have staying power.

Math doesn’t have to be a source of contention. Interactive Mathematics can not only help you confront and tackle math, but its lessons might even help you enjoy the subject. This 4th of July, you can purchase a one-year subscription to 24/7 math tutoring for $319.20 with coupon code JULY20. Additionally, this code is applicable on all orders of $100 or more in the Black Enterprise Shop, but only until July 5.

With Interactive Mathematics, you’ll have on-demand tutoring whenever and wherever you might need it. Students who find themselves stuck on a particular area or concept can begin sessions quickly and easily. Interactive Mathematics’ knowledgeable tutors will assist with homework, test preparation, or anything students might need.

Teachers, professors, and educators count among Interactive Mathematics tutors. They offer step-by-step solutions with clear explanations to help students understand better and improve their performance in homework and exams. Subjects include algebra, geometry, calculus, trigonometry, statistics, physics, and engineering, among many others. You can access the tutoring service on desktop, laptop, and mobile devices, meaning you can bring these lessons with you virtually anywhere.

“Paying a tutor per hour was stressful. Interactive Mathematics online math tutoring was easy, super fast and 100% accurate! Really helped me in a pinch,” writes customer and graduate student Samantha B.

Math doesn’t have to be a source of pain and nightmares. When taught in a helpful manner, many people have seen their previous fears give way to actual enjoyment. Not only are Interactive Mathematics tutors highly knowledgeable, but they’re friendly and more than willing to help with any problem or question students have.

Want to take your understanding of math to another level? Purchase Interactive Mathematics: 1 Year of 24/7 Unlimited Tutoring during our 4th of July sale for $319.20 with code JULY20.

Prices subject to change.