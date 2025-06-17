Get Into These 8 Black Caribbean Children’s Books For Caribbean Heritage Month

As Caribbean Heritage Month unfolds, it presents a pivotal opportunity to immerse young readers in the vibrant narratives and rich cultural legacies of the Black Caribbean diaspora.

Representation in children’s literature is not merely about seeing oneself on a page; it is about fostering empathy, understanding diverse worldviews, and celebrating the intricate beauty of global communities.

The following eight books by Black Caribbean authors offer captivating stories that reflect the islands’ unique rhythms, folklore, and enduring spirit. These works serve as vital bridges, connecting young minds to the depth and resilience of Caribbean heritage.

Here are eight titles that beautifully articulate the Black Caribbean experience for children:

1. If Dominican Was a Color by Sili Recio, illustrated by Brianna McCarthy. This evocative picture book explores the multifaceted hues of Dominican culture, from the vibrant markets to the deep blue sea, reimagining the essence of a nation not just through its landscapes but through its people and traditions. Recio, of Dominican heritage, offers a lyrical exploration of identity and belonging that resonates with children of all backgrounds.

Recio’s next project (with the young writer/artist known as Elena Djome), The Other Side of the Garden, is slated for release March 2026.

2. The Jumbies by Tracey Baptiste. Drawing deeply from Trinidadian folklore, Baptiste weaves a thrilling tale of courage and mystery. Corinne La Mer must confront ancient, mischievous spirits — jumbies — who emerge from the forest to threaten her village. This middle-grade novel is rich with Caribbean mythology and adventure, showcasing the author’s Trinidadian roots.