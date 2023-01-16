Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day.

But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.

Now that’s how you do it when you’ve paid your dues — you put on your dancing shoes and shimmy like there’s not a care in the world.

Except for Harvey, he cares deeply about his people and his family. So with his family by his side, including his daughters Lori, Karli and Brandi, and his sons, he brought in a new year approaching 66 surrounded by loved ones.

There’s no word on where the Harvey crew celebrated Steve’s big day. But he shares the birthday week with Lori who celebrated her birthday Jan. 13 with her new beau Snowfall star Damson Idris who seemingly confirmed their romance by posting a PDA-packed photo with the model on his Instagram Story on Friday in honor of her 26th birthday, Page Six reported.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, the British actor, 31, posted two photos of Harvey on his Instagram Stories Friday. One showed him kissing her on the cheek as they cuddled. Another showed Harvey holding up multiple stacks of money on what appeared to be the Snowfall set.

“The Plug,” he captioned the pic.

Happy birthday Steve!