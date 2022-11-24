Get Lifetime Access To Microsoft Office For Professionals For Windows This Thanksgiving

You’d be hard-pressed to find places in the professional, academic and home arena that haven’t been impacted in some way by Microsoft Word. More than 1 billion people worldwide currently use Microsoft’s long-standing software suite.

While its versions have changed and have become refined over time, they’ve only gotten better, as evidenced by Microsoft Office’s immense global popularity. So if you’re reading this now, you likely have some version of Word on the desktop device you’re using.

The holiday season marks one of the best for deals, and this Black Friday Doorbuster one is no exception. For a limited time, you can purchase Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License (2-Pack) for $59.99. That’s a savings of more than 90% from its MSRP ($698).

Your purchase gives you access to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access. In addition, your two lifetime licenses can be installed on one computer per license.

Upon purchase, you’ll be sent download links that instantly allow you to install Microsoft Office Professional 2021 on your computer. Free customer support is also offered should you have an issue downloading or navigating the software.

This suite offers all the staples that helped Microsoft establish its long-standing footprint in the space. This 2021 version, however, has been redesigned, and it comes with many new features that will help boost productivity. The new ribbon-based user interface provides quick access to all available features, tools and customizations.

The software can be installed on systems with Windows 10 and 11. There’s also a recommended 1GB of RAM and 4 GB of hard-disk formatting. Updates are routinely pushed out to ensure your current version runs efficiently.

Reviewers have rated this product 5 stars.

“Outstanding price, easy download and install from the Microsoft site, works fine — what’s not to like!” writes verified purchaser Terrance Howson.

This holiday season, treat yourself or someone close to you with this money-saving Black Friday deal before it’s gone. Purchase it today.

Prices subject to change.