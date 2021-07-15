Get Over 270 Hours Of Premium Programming Training With These $60 Courses

Equipping yourself with programming skills offers all sorts of benefits, and not just career-wise. While it certainly increases your marketability, pads your salary, and boosts your productivity, it also gives you the power to build the digital product of your dreams.

While you can always teach yourself how to code, what with the wealth of free instructional content available online, it can be overwhelming to dive in, especially if you have never written a single line of code in your life. It’s still better to learn under the expert guidance of professionals, and with the Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle, you get the chance to learn from top-rated instructors.

With over 270 hours of content on the leading coding languages, this course bundle is designed to amp up your programming skillset. It has courses taught by expert software engineers and seasoned mobile and web developers for premium quality training.

27 courses are available in the bundle, each of which focuses on different programming languages and frameworks. For starters, there’s a course on JavaScript, which would teach you how to create and launch interactive webpages, and a course centered on SwiftUI, which is all about creating apps for Apple platforms.

Courses on C#, Python, Ruby on Rails, PHP, and C++ are also available, allowing you to get a glimpse of how each one works and what you can create with them. The best part is you’ll be working on your own projects from the get-go, which you can automatically add to your portfolio.

Gain a deeper understanding of programming with this set of courses. For a limited time, you can score The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle on sale for only $59.99. That clocks in at less than $3 per course.

