Get Paid, Young Man!: Jalen Hurts Signs $255M Contract Extension, Becomes Highest-Paid NFL Player

The Philadelphia Eagles just dropped major money to keep their star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

After leading his team to the Super Bowl last year, where the Kansas City Chiefs bested them, Hurts became one of the most coveted and celebrated NFL quarterbacks. Now, his team has made it clear they recognize his worth by giving him a $255M five-year contract extension, of which $179.3 million will be guaranteed.

Get paid!

With an average salary of $51 million, Hurts is now the highest-paid NFL player…ever. He also enters uncharted territory for the Eagles, as his deal marks the first time the team has had a no-trade clause with a player. This offseason was the first time the Texas native had the opportunity to sign an extension since the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2020 as the No.53 pick in the NFL draft. It’s hard to believe that Hurts, who has become a bonafide superstar in the league, was seen as a passing liability as recently as the start of the 2022 season. After Eagles GM traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown to join the offensive line with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, Hurts shined just as expected, passing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns with a 66.5 completion percentage.

And what’s more? Hurts is one of the few athletes in all of sports whose deals are done by a Black woman. Nicole Lynn, the president of Football Operations at Klutch Sports Group, made history last year when she became the first Black sports agent to represent a quarterback in the Super Bowl. Lynn’s now infamous tale of sliding into the DMs of Hurts to inquire about being his rep has been well-documented, and this latest move will, no doubt, result in her being one of the most sought-after agents in the game. “History everywhere. I feel like regardless of the perception of what it may seem to be with an African-American woman agent, I really saw something in her, and I feel like she’s a grinder — she’s going to go get it,” Hurts told Boardroom back in February from Super Bowl LVII’s official Opening Night event.

Well, if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go with a Black woman.