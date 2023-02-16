Get Ready to Get Happy Watching This Viral Black Men Frolicking Video

Ever wonder what would happen if Black men just stopped and acted silly for once?

You would actually receive some of the best content to hit the internet. Facebook user Kylae Howard posted one of the most positive reels people will ever see during Black History Month, which was shared by social media users such as ColorBlyndByNoni on TikTok.

The reel shows a number of Black men doing something rarely seen—frolicking.

According to Merriam-Webster, to frolic means to “play and run around happily.”

The men featured in the video are doing just that. Each man seems to come from different walks of life, with different styles and looks. It shows the joy that Black men can have in a world that is constantly trying to take it away from them. Running to the theme music from “Peanuts,” the men can be seen running threw fields, their backyards, even on the beach.

The comments share in the sense of joy you feel when watching the video. Jeff Price commented, “I legitimately have had one of the worst weeks I’ve ever had, and this helped. If it wasn’t 4:45am and snowy outside I’d go frolicking too.”

Johanne Javel said, “This is the kind of videos that should go viral. Love every thing about this video and what it represents.”

Even some white commentators wanted in on the fun, like Angela Garrett, who said, “I ain’t black, but if I see this, can I please join in, I love frolicking in fields, it’s so much fun!!!!!”

Besides creating wholesome content, there are a lot of benefits Black man can receive some from frolicking. it can provide mental clarity. Newsone reported that the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities claim African Americans are 20 percent more likely to experience serious psychological distress because of s—ocial and economic factors.