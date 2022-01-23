Get Two High-Quality Drones For The Price Of One With This Deal

Drones can be used for a variety of interests and reasons. Journalists use them when wanting to tell a story and offer more vantage points. They’ve proven useful for photographers looking to get the perfect shot or angle. They’ve been used by farmers to monitor and assess crops. But drones aren’t only useful in professional settings, they’re also fun to fly for leisure and provide countless hours of entertainment.

For a limited time, you can purchase the Alpha Z PRO 4K and a Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones for the low price of $174.99. That’s a savings of 56% from its MSRP ($398).

The Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual Camera Drone comes in a sleek black finish, and it’s fitted with two cameras. The first is a 4K wide-angle camera with a 90-degree adjustment. The second camera, which has a 720p resolution, is attached to the bottom. Combined, you’ll be able to capture any image you wish to have.

The sleek silver Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone comes with – you guessed it – a 4K camera that shoots photos with four times the resolution of 1080p devices.

Both drones come with altitude hold settings, allowing you to remain in a specific location without having to hold it steady on your own. Also, both have one-key automatic return, which allows the drone to return to you automatically.

With the Alpha Z PRO Ultra HD Dual Camera Drone, there’s real-time FPV, meaning you can view real-time images or video on the companion app. Both drones, however, have companion apps that further enhance the flying and photo experience.

No matter your reasons for use, flying a drone can be a useful skill to possess. With this deal, two of the best in the market can be yours for the price of one. Purchase it today for $174.99 while it’s still available.

Prices subject to change.