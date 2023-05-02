Angel Reese Gets The Bag And The Whip After Signing NIL Deal With Mercedes-Benz For Her 21st Birthday

College basketball star Angel Reese will be riding around campus in style after getting her dream car and signing a major endorsement deal with Mercedes Benz all for her 21st birthday!

The Louisiana State University star player took to social media on Monday to show off the new Mercedes Benz she purchased just ahead of her 21st birthday on Saturday.

“BIG BODY BENZ BARBIE! 👀💖Why not get a new car when it’s your 21st birthday week???” Reese captioned her post.

“🥳Thank you @mercedesbenzbatonrouge for helping me purchase my NEW CAR!! I wouldn’t be the BAYOU BARBIE without @bayou_traditions & @matchpoint_connection ! Appreciate you guys so much!! BIG EQS580😘 #BAYOUBARBIETURNS21 #GODDID.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGEL REESE (@angelreese10)

The new car comes courtesy of Reese’s latest NIL deal she’s signed in wake of winning a national title last month. The NCAA champion signed the new endorsement deal with Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge with the help of the LSU-focused Bayou Collective and MatchPoint Connection marketplace, On 3 reports.

The exact details of the deal remain under wraps. But the EQS580 was purchased in part by the NIl deal and Reese herself.

The Maryland native shared the same announcement on Twitter to express her excitement for her new lavish whip.

BIG BODY BENZ BARBIE! 👀💖Why not get a new car when it’s your 21st birthday week??? 🥳Thank you @mercedesbenzbatonrouge for helping me purchase my NEW CAR!! I wouldn’t be the BAYOU BARBIE without @matchpconnect @bayoutraditions #BAYOUBARBIETURNS21 #GODDID pic.twitter.com/EF2ERqVruq — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 1, 2023

Reese has been securing a number of NIL endorsement deals in wake of her national title and already had a few prior to her big win. The LSU star already had deals with TurboTax, McDonald’s and Bose ahead of the NCAA tournament.

Other deals include endorsements with companies like JanSport, Xfinity, and Outback Steakhouse. Reese is reportedly raking in around $392,000 a year from endorsements and has an estimated net worth of around $1 million, as noted by Sports Keeda.

Fans have been celebrating Reese’s latest NIL deal after many former college athletes were prevented from accepting such lofty endorsements.

“oh yea the best thing ncaa did was let y’all have deals ! ITS LITTTTTY,” one person wrote.

“Congrats! A lot of us older NCAA athletes punching the air right now wondering what life could’ve been like with NIL deals. We’re living through you 😂😂 live it up!” added someone else.

RELATED CONTENT: Keep That Same Energy: LSU’s Angel Reese Repeats Iowa’s Caitlin Clark’s Taunt, Causes Controversy