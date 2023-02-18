Update: Ghana Soccer Star Christian Atsu Found Dead Under Turkey’s Earthquake Wreckage

After previously reported as being alive, Ghana soccer star Christian Atsu has been found dead, according to a report from CNN. Atsu was found under the wreckage and debris two weeks after an earthquake tore through Turkey.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” Atsu’s agent Nana Sechere tweeted. “My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones.”

CNN reported that Atsu went missing on Feb. 6., the day that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey. At least 45,513 people have died as a result of the earthquake.”

The English Premier League expressed its condolences.

“We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey’s devastating earthquakes.

Everton also tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by today’s news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives.

Initially, CNN reported that Atsu was found alive. The outlet claimed that Atsu was playing poker until 3:30 a.m. on Monday, returning home around 4:00 a.m.

His agent initially said to CNN: “The last I’d heard from Christian was midnight. I was hoping he was awake and that the earthquake hadn’t happened while he was sleeping.”

Atsu won 65 cups for Ghana. He also helped them reach the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final, however, they lost to Ivory Coast, according to ESPN.

From 2016-2021, Atsu played for Al Read FC in the Saudi Pro League. He also played for teams in Newcastle, Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Everton.