Ghanaians Wear Fugu Smocks For Cultural Pride After President Was Mocked On Social Media

Every week, Ghanaians wear Fugu smocks in an act of cultural pride after their president was mocked for the attire.

The countrymen wanted to showcase their love for Ghanaian clothing and heritage after their President, John Dramani Mahama, became the subject of jokes for his traditional outfit. According to AP News, President Mahama wore the Fugu smock during a visit to Zambia. Released photos of the February trip prompted social media users to unjustly clown the attire.

While the incident left many Ghanaians rightfully offended, West Africans chose to show their love for their country by wearing fugu smocks around Accra. Every Wednesday is now “Fugu Day,” as coined and legalized by Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie on Feb. 10.

In celebration of the new holiday, Peace Corps Ghana shared photos of participants in the fashionable festivities.

“Fugu, also called batakari, is a handwoven smock with deep cultural roots originating in Northern Ghana. Today, it’s worn across the country for cultural events, formal gatherings, and traditional ceremonies,” explained the nonprofit.

Not only are Ghanaians wearing the traditional outfit to work on this designated day, but they are also incorporating it more into their everyday fashion.

“It makes me feel connected to where I come from,” explained one businessman, Wango Abdul Karim, to the news outlet.

AP also explained the deeper cultural history behind the fugu smock. The art form itself stems from centuries-old weaving traditions. However, the smock became a symbol of Ghanaian pride after the country’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, wore the outfit at Ghana’s inaugural independence ceremony in 1957.

The cloth still takes shape using traditional methods, as weavers stitch together handwoven strips of cotton fabric. Often paired with a matching cap, the fugu smocks’ patterns also vary by region. The clothing item remains a beacon of African heritage, with contemporary designs helping Ghanaians keep a piece of the batakari even with modern fashions.

“We want to show that you can wear the northern fabric in different ways,” shared one designer, Perfectual Linnan, whose line incorporates the traditional cloth into contemporary pieces. “If you’re not into the traditional smock, you can still carry a piece of culture with you.”

The resurgence of the fugu smock and the national call for Ghanaians to wear it at least once a week could also benefit the local economy. Big and small designers in Accra can take part in this new initiative and subsequent “Wear Ghana” campaign, which promotes homegrown fashion boutiques.

