Meet The Haitian Designer Behind These Viral Hard-To-Find Handbags

Meet Pierre Laborde, the Haitian-born designer behind the coveted luxury handbags taking over New York City’s Grand Bazaar.

On Nov. 11, the luxury handbag TikTok page Via Giulia offered a glimpse inside Laborde’s NYC design studio, drawn by the buzz around his handmade bags. The clips showcase Laborde’s sought-after pony hair and leather handbags with a dropped middle design and tell of his weekend sales at New York City’s Grand Bazaar on West 77th Street.

“His unique play on color and style and shape, his bags are so popular, and the waitlist is super, super long,” the TikToker shared. “So we were lucky enough to get a visit to his studio, and he showed us around his amazing collection of bags.”

Born in Haiti and now based in NYC, Laborde creates handbags guided by his design pillars of color, function, and expression. His distinctive style has won acclaim from handbag enthusiasts. A visit to his website reveals that prospective buyers must join a waiting list to be notified when new bags are back in stock.

Each bag is handcrafted, and because it’s a one-person operation, creating these highly sought-after pieces takes time—hence the waitlist. Those eager to get their hands on a Pierre Laborde bag can follow his Instagram page and wait for his next shop day announcement.

