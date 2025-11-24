November 24, 2025
Meet The Haitian Designer Behind These Viral Hard-To-Find Handbags
There's a waiting list to purchase one of Pierre Laborde's viral luxury handbags.
Meet Pierre Laborde, the Haitian-born designer behind the coveted luxury handbags taking over New York City’s Grand Bazaar.
On Nov. 11, the luxury handbag TikTok page Via Giulia offered a glimpse inside Laborde’s NYC design studio, drawn by the buzz around his handmade bags. The clips showcase Laborde’s sought-after pony hair and leather handbags with a dropped middle design and tell of his weekend sales at New York City’s Grand Bazaar on West 77th Street.
“His unique play on color and style and shape, his bags are so popular, and the waitlist is super, super long,” the TikToker shared. “So we were lucky enough to get a visit to his studio, and he showed us around his amazing collection of bags.”
@rentviagiulia Meet Pierre Laborde, Haitian born designer based in New York. After @marlylake viral video featuring his work, he graciously hosted us for a studio visit! His bags are hand made and no two are the same. We are so excited to be carrying a few of Pierre’s pieces in our inventory that are available to rent. Sign up for our waitlist in our bio to be first in line! 👜💞 #luxurybag #designerbags #bagrental #clothingrental ♬ original sound – Via Giulia | Luxury Bag Rental
Born in Haiti and now based in NYC, Laborde creates handbags guided by his design pillars of color, function, and expression. His distinctive style has won acclaim from handbag enthusiasts. A visit to his website reveals that prospective buyers must join a waiting list to be notified when new bags are back in stock.
Each bag is handcrafted, and because it’s a one-person operation, creating these highly sought-after pieces takes time—hence the waitlist. Those eager to get their hands on a Pierre Laborde bag can follow his Instagram page and wait for his next shop day announcement.
