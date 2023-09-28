Ghost Guns And 3D Printer Found In Unlocked Room at East Harlem Daycare Center

Three people were arrested after NYPD raided a “ghost gun” operation at a daycare in East Harlem, NBC 4 reported.

On Sept. 27, Karon Coley, 18, was arrested and charged after police seized multiple guns in an unlocked room, including two completed 3D-printed guns and an assault pistol that was almost finished. Police also found the 3D printer, printing tools, plastic filament, and more – not far from where little children ate, slept, and had lessons.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Coley was charged with possession of illegal firearms, manufacturing an assault weapon, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Two other underage teenagers were also arrested for having a connection with the operation. Coley allegedly ran the operation inside the apartment’s bedroom, where his mother operated the daycare.

According to NYC’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the daycare center was inspected in February 2023, finding violations regarding feeding documentation, sleep schedules, family preferences, and doctor verifications. They took corrective action after being cited and were then verified that their paperwork was completed. As of Sept. 27, the daycare was closed.

The discovery comes after the NYPD Intelligence Bureau issued an investigation, finding the ghost gun part purchases were made online with stolen credit cards.

“Some of the purchases were made through fraudulent means, including the alleged identity theft of multiple victims across the United States,” NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner said, according to ABC News.

Coley made a court appearance shortly after being arrested , where his bail was set to $350,000 cash. Given his clean record, defense attorneys asked for a lower bail amount, claiming he reportedly didn’t make any purchases related to the alleged ghost guns.

Ghost guns are firearms with no serial numbers and are untraceable. Brady United’s website explained further that “they are often sold through ‘ghost gun kits,’ which include all of the parts and often the equipment necessary to build these weapons at home. These kits are widely available and can be purchased by anyone, including prohibited purchasers, domestic abusers, and gun traffickers — without a background check.”

This latest incident isn’t the only recent criminal occurrence in New York City daycares.

After a 1-year-old died from fentanyl exposure at a daycare center in the Bronx, NYC Mayor Eric Adams vowed to make changes in daycare inspections, calling the incident “heartbreaking.” “There’s an extensive process already in place, but we are just dealing with a new enemy, and we have to stay ahead of those. You’re finding creative ways to create dangerous environments,” Adams said.

“This is a heartbreaking scenario of thinking that you are dropping your child off to a place of safe haven, just to find out it was a dangerous environment where someone was making a gun inside.”