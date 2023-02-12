Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Sorare NFT Card Sells For $187,000

AfroTech has reported that a one-of-one NFT of Giannis Antetokounmpo Sorae NFT card from the officially licensed fantasy basketball game Sorare NBA hit a new record as it racks up around 113.888 ETH, about $187,384, by far the biggest sale ever for the young platform.

Antetokounmpo aka “Greek Freak” is a player for the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA. In September 2020, an autographed rookie card of Antetokounmpo brought in almost $1.8 million, holding the title of the most expensive basketball trading card sale briefly.

Last October, Sorare launched the “Sorare: NBA” game for the NBA’s 2022-23 season as it entered into a multi-year deal with the NBA and NBPA. The Giannis Antetokounmpo NFT sale comes after a significant period of market turmoil, making it noteworthy for a platform that just recently launched in October.

According to TheNewsCrypto, this is the biggest selling of Giannis Antetokounmpo NFTs. On NBA Top Shot, Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain-powered marketplace for video collectibles, the NBA champion Bucks player was auctioned for $95,000. The date of this deal was February 2021. It’s tied for the 16th biggest Top Shot sale in the history of the business.

Antetokounmpo made his NBA debut during the 2013–14 season. During the 2016–17 season he had a breakthrough season, earning the league’s Most Improved Player award. A versatile forward, he was praised for both his offensive and defensive play.

With a coaching change during 2017 season, and Antetokounmpo’s strong play, Milwaukee finished the 2018–19 season with the best record in the league. Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s MVP, averaging 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists. The team, however, had disappointing playoffs, losing in the conference finals. The Bucks again posted the best record in the league in 2019–20 but lost in the second round of the playoffs. That season Antetokounmpo won his second MVP award and was named Defensive Player of the Year; he was the third person to win both honors in the same season.