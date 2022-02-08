New York Giants Hire Black Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown

Barely a week after being named in a bombshell racial discrimination lawsuit, the New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager.

According to Giants.com, new general manager Joe Schoen has hired Brandon Brown as the team’s assistant general manager.

Before joining the Eagles for five seasons, Brown worked two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015). The 33-year-old was promoted to the team’s director of player personnel in 2021. Brown ran the Eagles’ pro scouting department and also did some crossover work doing college scouting as well with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham.

“Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder,” said Schoen in a written statement. “He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation.”

This move comes after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the National Football League and three football teams accusing them of discrimination.

According to NFL.com, Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants, for discrimination based on his firing from Miami and pertaining to the interview process he went through with Denver and New York. (This week, Flores was passed over for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job.)

In another move that is sure to spark discussion, Kevin Abrams, the Giants’ assistant general manager for the past 20 years, was named the team’s senior vice president of football operations and strategy over the weekend.