Girl, Bye! Fans Defend Lizzo After Candace Owens Calls Women ‘Bats—t Insane’ for Calling the Singer “Beautiful”

It must be hard to have people upset just because you exist.

Lizzo caught stray bullets on social media from Candace Owens. The conservative analyst took to Twitter to randomly give her opinion on people who call the Grammy-award winning singer “beautiful.”

Health trainer Gina Bontempo tweeted a picture of Lizzo in her birthday suit to talk about celebrities “glorifying” obesity. “Obesity is on the rise and yet women are told by celebrities and the media that being obese is normal and “healthy,” Bontempo said. “You never see them try this with men. Only women are insecure enough to fall for it.”

Owens stepped in to give her take, claiming “only women could be fooled into supporting a death cult of “fat acceptance” and attacking members of the trans community.

Only women could be emotionally manipulated into supporting their own eradication via support for “trans men”. Only women could be fooled into supporting a death cult of “fat acceptance”. Today’s cultural battles prove that women are more irrational and emotional than men. https://t.co/1hi8RZZJbC — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 12, 2023

The attack didn’t stop there. The talk show host doubled down on her comments and called women who uplift the “Truth Hurts” singer “bats*** insane.” “Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty.”

If you peep comments on any of Lizzo’s “fat acceptance” photos, you will undoubtedly find a score of batshit insane women telling her that she looks beautiful. Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty. https://t.co/4b10SBVbDc — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 12, 2023

Owens should have known better as Lizzo fans don’t take too kindly to disrespect. They immediately jumped to her defense on Twitter and Instagram, as Hollywood Unlocked posted screenshots of the engagement. One Twitter user thought Owens speaking on this case was ironic in itself.

Not Candace Owens calling Lizzo insecure???!!!!! — Unlearn16 (@unlearn16tweet) April 12, 2023

We get it: you’re a woman who only feels pretty if other women are called ugly. Everyone can see exactly who you are. — Michelle Cohen, MD (@DocMCohen) April 12, 2023

On IG, fans commented the fact that “size has nothing to do with beauty.” “Lizzo is beautiful,” the comment said.

💖I DONT NEED SOCIAL MEDIA💖 💖SOCIAL MEDIA NEEDS ME💖 Today I wore my #dovepartner hat with pride. Thank you to The @dove Self-Esteem Project for helping young people find safe spaces on social media and protecting their mental health. pic.twitter.com/PwHan3J8IC — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 12, 2023

The rhetoric continues on social media. The Yitty co-founder is unbothered and continues to promote body positivity. This week, she announced her Self-Esteem Project with Dove, that will help young people find safe spaces on social media and protect their mental health.