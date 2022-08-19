Victim Allegedly Seen In R. Kelly Sex Video 20 Years Ago Testifies at Trial

On Thursday, a woman testified that she had hundreds of sexual encounters with disgraced singer R. Kelly when she was a minor.

The revelation comes 20 years after the woman first denied to a grand jury that she was sexually involved with Kelly from age 14 until 18. Now an adult, the 37-year-old using the pseudonym Jane, testified on Thursday against Kelly and walked back statements denying their many sexual encounters.

Jane is expected to return to the witness stand on Friday.

According to CNN, some two decades ago, the woman initially stated to a grand that she wasn’t the girl featured in a video having sex with Kelly but came clean on Thursday, admitting it was her.

Prosecutors at the federal court in Chicago showed videos that revealed Kelly engaging in sex acts with the woman, and as the court viewed the clips, the woman broke down in tears on the witness stand.

Assistant US Attorney Jeannice Appenteng asked her, “How old were you when the sexual acts depicted in those recordings occurred?”

Jane replied, “14.”

She also told the court that she started having sexual encounters with Kelly when she was 14, and beginning at 15, she had intercourse with him. Jane testified that she had sex with the R&B songwriter “hundreds” of times before she turned 18.

Kelly, who pleaded not guilty, is facing charges including producing and receiving child pornography, enticing minors to engage in criminal sexual activity, and obstruction charges.

At the start of the trial, Kelly’s attorney asked jurors why is Jane coming forward now when 20 years ago, she denied it was her in the video.

“For the last 22 years, she has adamantly denied that it was her in that video. Before there was any criminal investigation, she denied it. She denied it repeatedly to prosecutors, she denied it to social workers to police officers. She denied it under oath to a grand jury,” Jennifer Bonjean, who also represented Bill Cosby, said in her opening statement on Wednesday.

Jane answered that question while on the witness stand on Thursday.

She revealed that she is testifying under immunity because she lied back then while under oath when she talked to the grand jury in 2002.

“If I correct my mistakes by telling the truth, I won’t be prosecuted,” Jane stated.

“Why were you untruthful?” Appenteng asked Jane.

“Because I was afraid to expose Robert. Because I was afraid of what might happen to my parents,” she said. “I also did not want that person to be me.”