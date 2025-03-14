News by Kandiss Edwards Girl Scouts Denies Rumors About Toxic Cookies Amid Lawsuit The Girl Scouts assures consumers the chemicals in its cookies are naturally occurring.







The Girl Scouts of America is responding to rumors about the safety of its cookies. The statement comes amid the filing of a class-action lawsuit.

The controversy began during a nationwide recall of Las Ollas Botana Mix Snacks due to “undisclosed” allergens. The claims inadvertently linked the Girl Scouts to the toxic cookie scandal. In response, the organization issued a statement reassuring consumers about the safety of its products.

ABC reported that the unnamed plaintiff filed the lawsuit based on studies conducted by Moms Across America and GMO Science, seeking $5 million in damages.

Misrepresented Toxins

While acknowledging that its cookies contain “certain levels of glyphosate and heavy metals,” GSUSA emphasized its compliance with FDA safety standards.

“We want to be clear—there is no recall on Girl Scout Cookies. Our licensed bakers adhere to all FDA food safety regulations, and our cookies meet strict quality standards,” the statement said.

A proposed class action lawsuit claims some Girl Scout cookies contain heavy metals, pesticides and other toxins. https://t.co/PV9MRXerO5 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 13, 2025

The organization also noted that glyphosate and heavy metals naturally occur in the environment. It stresses that the levels found in its products are consistent with these natural occurrences.

“Glyphosate is widely used in agriculture in accordance with established EPA standards and is found nearly everywhere in the food chain. Trace amounts of glyphosate can be found in fresh fruits, vegetables, cereals, baked goods, and other food and beverage commodities,” the statement added.

Girl Scout Support

While some consumers have embraced the rumors and even filed lawsuits, the Girl Scouts focus on highlighting its organization’s positive aspects. Other participants in the nationwide club are also showing support on National Girl Scouts Day.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley extolled the virtues of the organization in a post on X. Crowley praised the leadership aspect of the organization.

As the dad of an ambitious Girl Scout, I know firsthand how the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin are engaging and educating young girls and future leaders throughout our community.



And not just during cookie season 🍪



It was great visiting the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast Office… pic.twitter.com/z4c3l0jK84 — County Executive David Crowley (@DavidCrowleyWI) March 14, 2025

Sportscaster Robin Roberts also celebrated the occasion, calling herself a “card-carrying lifetime member” in an X post.

“We’re celebrating #NationalGirlScoutDay all morning long in Times Square with our ‘Great Girl Scout Takeover’! We’re spotlighting a number of Girl Scouts from all across the country, giving back to their communities and selling those delicious cookies! As a card-carrying lifetime member of Girl Scouts myself, very excited about this morn!”

We’re celebrating #NationalGirlScoutDay all morning long in Times Square with our “Great Girl Scout Takeover”! We’re spotlighting a number of Girl Scouts from all across the country giving back to their communities and selling those delicious cookies! As a card-carrying lifetime… pic.twitter.com/CPJmMxvYu2 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) March 12, 2025

Sadly, the sibling organization, Boy Scouts of America, has faced multiple lawsuits alleging inappropriate conduct. The Girl Scouts continue promoting its social programs crafted to foster life skills.

