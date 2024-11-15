Giuseppe Zanotti & Mary J. Blige Collab On Iconic White Patent Knee-High Boots

Luxury Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti and R&B legend Mary J. Blige are teaming up again to collaborate with another boot launch on the heels of their first drop’s success.

The “Family Affair” singer codesigned a white patent leather thigh-high boot that echoes the original “Mary Boot.”

Zanotti and Blige’s new boot is a nod to the original that launched back in May, which was a shiny rose gold color. The new white patent Mary Boot is the exact design that Blige wore onstage at her Strength of a Woman festival earlier this year. The shoes are even more iconic, as the custom-made pair she wore onstage is now perched in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

It launches Nov 15, at the same time as her latest album, “Gratitude,” drops. It will retail at around $1,295. When Blige performed during the Strength of a Woman Festival at Barclays Center on May 11 in New York City, she said, “I’m truly so thankful to my fans. The reaction to my first boot collaboration with Giuseppe blew me away. The new thigh-high version made in winter white patent was born from what my fans wanted. I’ve been asked for years about making my own thigh-high boots, and it’s exciting that they’re here now, and I get to continue working with my friend Giuseppe.”

Zanotti’s website described the boot as being “Born from the collaboration between iconic Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti and multi-hyphenate award-winning artist Mary J. Blige.”

The description continues, “The Mary Boot encapsulates the unique and celebrated styles of both talents. Statement boots have long been associated as a signature of Mary’s style, and through this collaboration, using striking and innovative design, fine materials, and attention to detail, the two have come together to make the Must Have style of the season.” The boot stands with a heel height of 105 mm, which posed no problem for Blige to cut up on stage.

The singer is well known for her iconic thigh-high boot looks throughout her music career, and the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul” has made it a part of her brand.

