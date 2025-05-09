Give Your Mother The Gift Of Black Brands 

Mother’s Day is creeping up on us, and honestly, what could be more perfect than celebrating the amazing women who birthed us, raised us, and put up with us all these years?

Spending time with Mom on Mother’s Day is ideal, and if you have a few resources to spend, even better. Even better than that, spend better by spending your Black dollars with Black-owned businesses.

BLACK ENTERPRISE took the guesswork out of the way and pulled together a last-minute list of 10 Black-owned brands that nail it when it comes to meaningful gifts for Mom. These brands carry plenty, from indulgent self-care goodies to accessories that can make her the envy of her friend group. It’s the perfect chance to put your money where your heart is while still spoiling your Mom.

OUI The People

OUI The People was founded by Karen Young in 2015. The brand offers eco-friendly body serums that not only leave skin feeling silky smooth but also turn a self-care routine into something of a ritual. Moms are raving about OUI The People and its Hydrating Body Gloss is perfect for those rare moments when Mom wants to pamper herself.

https://www.instagram.com/ouithepeople?igsh=cnRrbzhkZWg1OHpn

Be Rooted

Be Rooted was started by Jasmin Foster in 2020. Looking for something special for your Mom? This brand has you covered with its vibrant stationery and home goods collection. Their items aren’t just pretty to look at; they’re designed to celebrate life and spark inspiration, adding a splash of joy to everyday moments. The calendars and wall art will turn Mom’s ordinary days into colorful moments.

https://www.instagram.com/berootedco?igsh=MnY5M3FrZDBvaHE3

Oma the Label

Oma the Label, launched by Neumi Anekhe in 2018, is a good choice for a Mother’s Day gift. This Black-owned brand has gorgeous gold jewelry pieces that are classic, dainty, and lit simultaneously. The pieces range from bold and empowering to stylish, understated, and extremely affordable.

https://www.instagram.com/omathelabel?igsh=MWcxZzFyd25xMnVtdg==

Coco and Breezy Eyewear

Coco and Breezy Eyewear was started by the Dotson twins, Coco and Breezy. If you’re stuck on what to get Mom this year, designer eyewear could be perfect. The “Blessed” frames run about $249 and are such a statement piece. They’re ideal for any mom who enjoys adding a little flair to her look with cool accessories. Trust me, she’ll turn heads wearing these.

https://www.instagram.com/cocoandbreezyeyewear?igsh=aHI4a2U3OGx4enZr

Telfar

Telfar ain’t going nowhere. The handbag brand, which was jump-started by designer Telfar Clemens in 2005, is a gift mom can appreciate. Telfar’s vegan leather bags have blown up in recent years, not just for their killer style but also because they’re all about inclusivity. A Telfar bag for Mom isn’t just an accessory; it’s something stylish she’ll treasure forever. These bags aren’t just trendy; they’re cultural classics.

https://www.instagram.com/telfarglobal?igsh=MWwzOTc3ZGFuYTVobg==

Frances Grey

A Debbie Lorenzo headwear is an accessory your Mom will adore. This isn’t just any hat; it’s a stylish, modern piece that’ll work with practically everything she owns and is ideal for elevating her look. Check out Frances Grey’s Hudson two-tone hat for $370.

https://www.instagram.com/frances.grey?igsh=Y2t2OXY1Mjh5NzQ0

Moodeaux

Looking for a Mother’s Day gift with a personal touch? Check out MOODEAUX, a mood-enhancing fragrance line started by Brianna Arps in 2019. The brand’s signature scent, “Worthy,” is gift-worthy and priced at $98. What makes it special? It’s not just another perfume — this clean formula actually enhances emotional well-being.

https://www.instagram.com/moodeauxofficial?igsh=MW9zNDhxZmR2bmk1MQ==

EDAS

EDAS designer Sade Mims created the “Around The Way Ring,” which retails for $58. Mothers will love this ring because this bling is very cutesy, very demure, and very conservative while still being a statement piece that offers style and flair for fashion-conscious mothers.

https://www.instagram.com/__edas?igsh=MW1xNWVmdjFzZ3BobQ==

Harlem Candle Company

In 2014, Teri Johnson brought the Harlem Candle Company to life, and it’s been pure magic ever since. Harlem Candle Company draws inspiration from the iconic Josephine Baker. The vibes are a mix of nostalgic charm and pure elegance. The company’s Josephine secret gift box runs about $103, but trust it’s worth every dollar. Products can be purchased online.

https://www.instagram.com/harlemcandlecompany?igsh=MXNxbDJubGFrMHlpaA==

