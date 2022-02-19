Give Your Podcast Audience The Sound It Deserves With This Microphone

According to Apple, as of April 2021, there were more than two million podcasts on its popular hosting platform. The numbers for Android, Spotify, and other podcast-hosting platforms are just as staggering. There’s a podcast for everything: cooking, sewing, animal training, gardening, you name it. If you have thought about it, there’s probably a podcast out there for it. Over the years, podcasts have evolved from being a medium exclusive to big media names to something virtually anyone can create.

However, to do so, you need the proper equipment. And that starts and ends with a good microphone. If you’ve wanted to test the podcast waters but don’t have the right equipment, look no further. The SLIDE Broadcaster Kit is available for a limited-time low price of $28.99. That’s a savings of 51% from its MSRP ($59).

This podcasting kit comes with an omnidirectional microphone, which will serve as the centerpiece for your setup. This microphone allows you to pick up sounds from all sides, and it’s useful should you want to include music, videos, or the voice of your guests.

Also included is a mini tripod to hold the aforementioned microphone in place while you’re recording content. There’s a shock mount that protects your microphone from contact, which can ruin your recording.

The included acoustic pop filter eliminates issues on both the high and low ends of your recording to keep your content sounding crisp and clear of annoying sounds. Furthermore, there’s also a 3.5mm TRS to 3.5mm TRRS adapter that enables you to connect your microphone to devices such as your phone, tablet, laptop, desktop computer, or camera.

Set up is quite minimal, so you’ll be ready to record in no time.

It’s never been easier to launch a podcast, and there’s no shortage of topics or ideas that need to be heard. Step into the world of podcasting by purchasing this broadcaster kit today for over half off at $28.99.

Prices subject to change.