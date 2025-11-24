News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Giving-Focused Vending Machines At Florida Malls Allow Shoppers To Donate To Those In Need The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched Giving Machines at malls nationwide, letting shoppers donate to families in need this holiday season.







The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has launched its annual holiday giving campaign by placing donation-focused vending machines throughout Almonte Springs Mall in Florida.

On Nov. 20, the community gathered for the unveiling of three Giving Machines donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the holiday season, Click Orlando reports. The machines, open through Dec. 14, let shoppers make direct donations of moving kits, mobile shelters, and more to families and nonprofits in need.

“With as little as five dollars to fifty dollars, you can donate something as simple as underwear to a homeless shelter here in Florida. You can also donate a goat to a family in Africa,” said Elder Daniel Amato, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The machines also support local and international charities, with gifts starting at just $5 and 100% of each donation going directly to those in need. Last holiday season, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints placed Giving Machines in 107 cities across 13 countries on five continents.

The three machines at Altamonte Mall alone raised over $100,000 from more than 6,400 donors, according to Light the World. Since the first Giving Machine launched in 2017, 2.4 million people have contributed over $50 million, positively impacting millions of lives.

The church’s 2025 Light the World campaign was also launched at St. George’s Red Cliffs Mall in Utah, where Giving Machines will remain on display near Dillard’s until Dec. 27. Giff Nielsen, a former leader in the church’s missionary department and this year’s keynote speaker for the ceremony, explained that the machines and campaign provide a fun and meaningful way for people to help those in need.

Shoppers use the machines like regular vending machines, donating items via a mobile app, credit card, or debit card to support families locally or around the world.

“Some of these items that you pick will stay here locally in St. George to bless the people here,” Nielsen said. “But then, others of these items will bless people all over the world.”

RELATED CONTENT: David Banner: Stillness, Systems, and Self-Mastery: A Revolutionary Path

