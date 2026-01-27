Rest In Power. Dr. Gloria Wade-Gayles, Trailblazing Black And Women’s Studies Scholar, Dies At 88

Dr. Gloria Wade-Gayles, a scholar known for her studies centering Black women in Americana, has died.

Wade-Gayles became a leading voice for interdisciplinary women, gender, and Black studies, centering her work in this discipline. Born in Memphis in 1937, Wade-Gayles endured an upbringing under the Jim Crow doctrine of the South. From this experience, she developed a lifelong passion for academia and activism, using her scholarship to shape her curriculum and advocacy.

She first began her academic studies at LeMoyne College, graduating with a B.A. in English in 1959 from the Syracuse, New York-based institution. Wade-Gayles went on to pursue an M.A. in American Literature, becoming a Woodrow Wilson fellow at Boston University a few years later.

According to The EDU Ledger, her esteemed education landed her a post as a faculty member at Spelman College, teaching American literature at the all-women’s HBCU. However, her time at the college was cut short over her activism during the Civil Rights Movement. As a participant in the Freedom Summer of 1964, Wade-Gayles taught while on the road, taking the classroom to the frontlines.

Following a years-long career in education and social justice advocacy, she pursued her own scholarship in the early ’80s, obtaining a Ph.D. in American Studies at Emory University. She later returned to her original employer, shaping the lives of Black female students for the next four decades as a professor of English and women’s studies. Her legacy and foundational leadership led to her honor as the Eminent Scholar’s Chair in Independent Scholarship and Service Learning.

At the school, she also founded the Spelman Independent Scholar (SIS) program in 2001, along with its accompanying Oral History Project, and RESONANCE, a choral program, the following year. Her legacy in academia also made her a recipient of Georgia’s Professor of the Year Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education in 1991, in addition to the Presidential Award for Scholarship from Spelman.

As for her contributions to the literary world, Wade-Gayles wrote several novels and academic articles. This includes her 1984 work “No Crystal Stair: Visions of Race and Sex in Black Women’s Fiction” as well as her 1993 memoir “Pushed Back to Strength: A Black Woman’s Journey Home.”

With her storied research, emphasis on Black women’s experiences, and grounding in American culture, Wade-Gayles remains an integral figure in championing this field. Her incorporation of activist work into this scholarship also exemplifies the impact one can have beyond the classroom, shaping how history is told and by whom for years to come.

