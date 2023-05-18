GloRilla ‘So Embarrassed’ By Social Media's Ja Morant Comparison

After Ja Morant was captured displaying a gun in a recent Instagram video, the world has been commenting on and discussing his latest infraction. Memes began to circulate, and one, in particular, stood out of a young GloRilla holding a large weapon.

The reaction mostly sparked social media to react with jokes and humor, but GloRilla herself didn’t find the image comical as she reposted it, stating that she was “so embarrassed,” calling herself a menace in high school. The original poster displayed a young GloRilla in the captioned photo saying, “Ja Morant every month.”

I was a menace in high school I’m so embarrassed 😂😂😂 https://t.co/c3N4bvxBA4 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) May 15, 2023

Other notable people also commented on the troubling incident concerning Morant.

Fat Joe went on Instagram Live on Mother’s Day to state that he feels Morant is trying to get himself thrown out of the NBA.

“That man is trying hard to go play for Turkey or China or Serbia [and] Montenegro. He’s trying hard to get kicked out the NBA.”

West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg posted various memes poking fun at Morant, his agent, and his PR team.

In the latest Morant news, the backlash has gained steam! TMZ reported the sneaker that Nike recently released, The Ja 1, has been removed from the sneaker giant’s website. The sneaker was released on April 19, but as of May 18, it is no longer available on the sneaker brand’s site.

Morant and the rest of the sports world are waiting to see the penalty from the NBA for his latest gun incident.

