GoFundMe For Student Killed In Apalachee High School Raises More Than $200K A GoFundMe for Mason Schermerhorn, one of the two students killed at Apalachee High School, has raised over $200,000.







A GoFundMe for Mason Schermerhorn, one of the two students killed at Apalachee High School, has raised over $200,000 as of Monday, Sept. 9.

Artisea Bethea is organizing the fundraiser for Breanna Schermerhorn, the victim’s older sister.

“Please consider donating to help support my dear friend and her family as they are going through this difficult loss of her baby brother Mason,” the GoFundMe reads. “He was the sweetest, most loving soul with the biggest smile and will be missed dearly. Anything you can give is appreciated. Please keep this sweet family in your prayers and help out if you can.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” one person who donated to the campaign wrote. “I can’t even imagine the pain your family is facing. Prayers for your whole family as you navigate through this tragic loss.”

“May God shine down on your entire family,” another person who supported the fund stated. “This is truly tragic. You have lots of prayers and support coming to you from us Canadians.”

Families Trying To Put The Pieces Together To Why This Happened

The families of the four victims killed, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, are trying to figure out what led 14-year-old Colt Gray to wreak havoc on the Winder, Georgia, school.

Math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old student Christian Angulo were also killed in the shooting. According to CNN, at least eight others were injured.

“He was a very good kid, very sweet, and so caring,” his older sister Lisette Angulo wrote on a GoFundMe Page. His loved ones are also trying to raise money for his funeral services. The campaign has already raised almost $190,000 at the time of this report. “He was so loved by many. His loss was so sudden and unexpected. We are truly heartbroken.”

Gray and his dad, Colin Gray, 54, have both been arrested and charged with murder.

