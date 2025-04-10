News by Kandiss Edwards Nation’s First ‘Zoo School’ Breaks Ground On $26M Golden Campus The Golden Charter Academy is investing millions into environmental education.







Golden Charter Academy broke ground on April 8 on a $26 million sustainable campus, marking a major step forward in its mission to merge environmental education with community empowerment.

The school, founded by former NFL safety and Fresno native Robert Golden, is the first transitional kindergarten through eighth grade Environmental Stewardship Zoo School in the United States, according to the academy. It partners closely with Fresno Chaffee Zoo and the city’s parks department to offer hands-on, conservation-focused learning experiences.

“Our goal is to grow conscious, sustainable scholars who lead with purpose,” Golden said. “This facility represents transformation — not just for education, but for a community, for a city. It will provide hope and serve as a hub for education, healing, and positive change for people and for the planet.”

The new campus will feature solar-powered classrooms, water-efficient landscaping, and interactive outdoor learning spaces, aligning with the school’s eco-conscious mission. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

🏫 Former NFL player Robert Golden is building a $27M #charterschool campus in #Fresno, CA.



With financing from BlueHub Loan Fund, Self-Help & others, Golden Charter Academy is creating a new home for 800+ students.



Images by: Dyson Janzen Architects & Golden Charter Academy pic.twitter.com/0fwA8OUACF — BlueHub Capital (@BlueHubCapital) April 8, 2025

Robert Golden, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals before retiring from the NFL in 2019, attributes his passion for environmental justice and education to his upbringing in South Fresno — a region significantly affected by poor air quality and limited access to green spaces.

Fresno consistently ranks among the most polluted cities in the United States. According to the American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” 2024 report, nearly 44 million people live in counties that received failing grades for ozone and particle pollution.

Additionally, residents in neighborhoods of color in Fresno have access to 43% less nearby park space compared to those in white neighborhoods, highlighting disparities in green space availability. These environmental challenges have fueled Golden’s commitment to fostering change through education and advocacy.​

To support its mission, Golden Charter Academy will host its second annual Meet the Moment Gala, a fundraiser aimed at improving environmental conditions in Fresno’s underserved communities. The event will take place April 26, at the Regency Event Center.

RELATED CONTENT: Chadwick Boseman Honored By His Old School District With Fine Arts Center Named In His Honor