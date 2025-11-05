News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Gold’s Gym Revokes Woman’s Membership After She Confronts A Trans Woman In Women’s Locker Room A woman allegedly had her Gold's Gym membership revoked after confronting a man inside the women's locker room.







A woman is calling for a boycott of Gold’s Gym after her membership was allegedly revoked for confronting a transgender woman in the women’s locker room.

Los Angeles-based singer Tish Hyman shared on Instagram that she and several others confronted a man found inside the women’s locker room. Hyman says that following the incident, Gold’s Gym revoked her membership, a move she believes was punishment for speaking out.

Hyman claims this wasn’t the first time the man had been seen inside the women’s locker room and says gym staff repeatedly failed to take action.

“Multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room, harassing us, and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!!” Hyman wrote on Instagram.

In the video Hyman shared online, she’s heard confronting the unidentified individual, who was dressed in all black and wearing dangling earrings. At one point, an angry man joined in, repeatedly asking the person who they were before Hyman stepped in.

“Now he knows how to be a man, right? Now he knows how to be a man. Stay outta the women’s locker room! We don’t want it. He needs to have his gym membership revoked for that s–t!” Hyman shouted.

She went on to reference past complaints women in the gym have allegedly made about the man caught in the women’s locker room.

“We already filed reports. No, no, no! You can’t get rid of me for this! I’m a woman, and I have every right not to want a man in the restroom when I’m naked! There are girls naked in there!” Hyman exclaimed.

Despite the commotion, the man is seen returning to the women’s locker room, ignoring Hyman’s protests. Hyman says that although the man was eventually removed from the gym, her membership was also revoked—permanently.

“They removed him—but then they turned around and terminated my membership too, as if I was being punished for speaking up,” she wrote.

In her Instagram post, Hyman noted that the gym had recently undergone renovations and urged the chain to add “trans restrooms.” She also called on others to “take a stand” and join her in the “#BoycottGoldsGym” movement.

