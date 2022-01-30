GONE TOO SOON: Promising FAMU Grad Student’s Violent Death Leaves A Community Looking For Answers

On Wednesday, family and friends of a popular 22-year-old FAMU grad student shot at a Tallahassee apartment complex grieved the young woman’s tragic death.

MaKayla “MK” Bryant died after being hit by gunfire at the Providence Pointe Apartments late Wednesday afternoon. She was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injury later that night. Details surrounding her death have not been released.

The pretty, talented and brilliant student graduated magna cum laude from FAMU in 2020 with a degree in criminal justice. She had gone back to the school for a master’s in psychology. MaKayla was also a Spring 2019 initiate of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

The Beta Alpha Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. mourns the loss of MaKayla "MK" Bryant, the 27th initiate of Spring 2019 – The Tantalizing and Nascent Tribe of 50.

A special shoutout to my all time fav @dstinc1913 chapter @thebadst1937 #BADST 🐘 🍊 🐍 #FAMU serving Tallahassee and the 🌍 since 1937. Happy Charter Day ❤️. Prayers to #TNT50 (Tantalizing & Nascent Tribe of 50) Sp19 the 49 line sisters of MaKayla "MK" Bryant #FAMUly

The Chicago native was the treasurer of Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Society and also the Rattler’s cheerleading captain during the 2019-2020 school year. She performed on the illustrious squad for four years.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences and prayers to the friends and family of MaKayla Bryant,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha expressed.

Her former coach Brandi Tatum-Frederick told the news outlet that MaKayla “brought energy, impact and discipline to the team.”

The woman couldn’t ascertain the loss of her prized cheerleader.

“She was a dynamic cheerleader and person. She was part of our family. This is the most devastating thing I’ve ever experienced as a coach. She will always be remembered.”

FAMU President Larry Robinson expressed his condolences and the significance of losing FAMU students via Twitter.

“The loss of a FAMU student always grieves me. I see the promise in every single one of them. Our goal is to prepare each of our students to reach their full potential. Losing one hurts. The FAMU family sends our prayers and condolences to her family.”

We are distraught by the passing of MaKayla "MK" Bryant. "Our goal is to prepare each of our students to reach their full potential. Losing one hurts. The FAMU family sends our prayers and condolences to her family." – President @LRobinsonFAMU

A candlelight vigil was held in MaKayla’s honor at FAMU on January 28.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of MaKayla "MK" Bryant. Join us tomorrow at 5 p.m. for a candlelight vigil. Properly worn face masks are strongly encouraged.

“It’s painful to lose one of our own. We send our deepest condolences to MaKayla’s parents, relatives, and friends. This hits close to home,” Dr. William E. Hudson Jr., Vice President for Student Affairs, told Local 7 News. “Counseling and bereavement services are available for our students and employees.”

The vibrant student’s Beta Alpha chapter sorors– Marielle Cameron, Sasha Wright, and Victoria Hernandez– created a GoFundMe for their fallen sister. MaKayla’s mother, Lanette Carpenter, will receive the funds that will be used for funeral services, helping the family and traveling arrangements. The donation site has almost reached its goal of $48,000.

“MaKayla is deeply loved, admired and indefinitely adored by her sorority sisters and will leave a lasting imprint of perseverance and precision on us all.”

The Tallahassee Police Department is actively investigating MaKayla’s death. Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting but did not speak with an officer on the scene to please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Our prayers go out to MaKayla’s family.