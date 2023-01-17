GoodFeed, a Social Wellness Network for Women, Supports Women Telling Their Stories

(NEW YORK)— Hero Media, a 100% Black-owned digital media and technology company committed to building digital communities around culture while supporting those that create it, today announced the launch of Goodfeed.com, the first women’s social-wellness network.

As a new Black-owned online community and social media platform, Goodfeed.com is committed to providing bold and discerning people who identify as women from all diverse backgrounds, with a safe space to tell their full story.

“We are not just a media company in the traditional sense,” said Joe Anthony, Founder and Chairman of Hero Media, which wholly owns Goodfeed.com, “We are a technology and innovation-driven business that is also focused on building platforms that help creators monetize their content in more dynamic ways.”

The site is focused on building positive connections across a variety of women’s interests. Unlike other media platforms that try to be all things to everyone, Goodfeed’s goal is to activate and empower influential women across a myriad of industries.

“Let’s face it, social media isn’t what it used to be and has completely been built on vanity metrics, and gamifying end goals that are frequently unattainable. We are bringing substance back to social by encouraging women to write again. We are bringing blogging back,” again says Anthony.

GoodFeed’s user experience is described as YouTube meets medium. Users can launch a channel, write articles, share videos of varying lengths, create episodic shows amongst a variety of additional tools. The platform is currently web-based with plans on launching both android and iOS during the first half of 2023.

While all women can contribute to the curated group of editorial topics, the platform will be catalyzed by a select group of female experts, who will act as the platform’s in-house team of journalists. These experts will contribute content about nutrition, fitness and training, career counseling, wellness, clean beauty products, etc. Content will be published in the form of articles and video tutorials focused on providing their followers with actionable information.

Anthony described the target audience as “woke and real, who wants the perfect combination of style and substance regarding politics, the environment, her health, and her community.”

The site is ad-supported, and offers royalties to writers from the ad revenue generated from their pages. GoodFeed will also be introducing a series of additional features to help creators from subscription, PPV, and other bespoke services that help connect them directly to brands. GoodFeed is also working with several women on creating proprietary content and shows, reinforcing their focus on investing in talent.

About Hero Media

Hero Media is a Black-owned digital-first media and technology holding company focused on becoming the most diverse and profound media company of our generation. One committed to building platforms and communities around culture, inclusive of content that works for everyone, especially those who’ve been historically underserved. For more information, please visit: https://heromediainc.com/