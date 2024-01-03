News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Famous ‘Goodie Bag’ Burger King Employee Buys Home With GoFundMe Cash Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee who went viral after receiving a goodie bag for nearly three decades of never missing work, has purchased a home after a successful GoFundMe on his behalf.











A Burger King employee who went viral for receiving a goodie bag for 27 years of never calling out of work is finally getting more for his hard work. After a GoFundMe raised nearly half a million dollars for the dedicated worker Kevin Ford, he revealed over the holidays that he’d officially bought his first home, in Nevada.

The fundraising campaign was set up by Ford’s daughter, and massive public support led to Ford being able to buy his own home in the city of Pahrump. Out of the close to $500,000 raised, Ford received nearly $350,000 once the crowdsourcing platform subtracted its fee. Of that hefty sum, Ford dedicated $177,000 to buy the 3-bedroom, 2-bath home.

The 846-square-foot abode is to house himself, while the rest of the money was allocated to his daughter for her family’s own home.

Ford posted the “Christmas miracle” that is his new home to social media.

Ford’s outstanding employee commitment made the rounds on social media in June 2022 after his manager at Burger King only gifted him a goodie bag for his nearly three decades of service at the fast-food restaurant. Ford was being celebrated for never missing a day of work in his last 27 years of employment there. He showcased the assortment of candies, such as Reese’s and LifeSavers, that were meant to congratulate him for all his time and dedication to Burger King.

As people called out the employer for the meager gift, Ford’s daughter created a GoFundMe so that the wider community could uplift him further. The fundraiser is still active and open for donations.

Ford posted an update on Dec. 29, saying, “This was all made possible because of you!!! This is truly a Christmas miracle, and you were all a part of it! Much love, thank you and may God bless you and keep you all in the new year and beyond.”