News by Kandiss Edwards Georgia Goodwill Graduates First Cohort Of Certified Phlebotomists







Goodwill of Southeast Georgia teamed up with Quinlin Moore to offer local residents a 15-week accelerated phlebotomy course. The first cohort of the Phlebotomy Technician Certification program graduated on Nov. 16 at the Savannah Opportunity Center.

Moore, a full-time instructor at Savannah Technical College and affectionately known as “The Godmother of Phlebotomists,” wanted to give back to a community she deeply identifies with.

“My goal was to push them because I needed somebody to push me, to lead and guide me,” Moore said.

The cohort is composed of women seeking higher pay and stable career options.

Ciara Lee, a program graduate, spoke to Savannah Now about Moore’s impact on the classroom and her motivating words.

According to Lee, Moore emphasized the need for students to become proactive in life using the class motto, “If you’re asleep, you better wake up.”

Goodwill offers many ways to help its associates “wake up.” The nonprofit operates an Opportunity Center that provides services to help each associate attain employment based on their individual needs. The company website emphasizes wraparound services such as training, transportation, and education.

Goodwill’s mission is to eradicate poverty by giving its associates the tools needed for self-sufficiency.

According to the company website, the organization is “committed to helping those we serve to access the support, education and employment they need to achieve economic independence.”

BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported on Goodwill’s efforts to spread awareness about how its thrift services help support people in need. The company collaborated with pop singer Jordin Sparks for a campaign.

The profits from Goodwill donations are funneled into job services programs, like phlebotomy certification, and income for the company’s thousands of employees.

