News by Keka Araújo Google Maps Misroutes Vehicle Off Demolished Bridge, Killing Three Security Guards The bridge, a key route in the area before its destruction, has become infamous among locals as a “death trap.”







On Nov. 23, three men lost their lives when the car guided by using Google Maps plunged off an incomplete bridge in Bareilly, India, sending them 25 feet down into the Ramganga riverbed. The victims, Kaushal Kumai, Vivek Kumar, and Amit Kumar—all security guards—were returning home from a wedding when the tragedy struck.

Local villagers discovered the submerged car early Sunday while visiting the riverbank. Upon inspecting the vehicle, they found the lifeless bodies of the three men inside. Police were immediately notified, and authorities began investigating the fatal accident.

According to police, the victims had relied on a GPS\ to take a shortcut home from Dataganj to Faridpu. Google Maps directed them onto a bridge destroyed by severe flooding in 2022. Reportedly traveling at high speed, the car failed to stop, plummeting into a ditch in the riverbed below. All three occupants died at the scene.

Victims Identified, Families Notified

Kaushal, Vivek, and Amit were well-known security guards in their community. Police confirmed that their families had been notified of the accident. Their bodies were transported via boats to a local morgue and have been sent for post-mortem examinations.

A Known Hazard Becomes a Death Trap

The bridge, a key route in the area before its destruction, has become infamous among locals as a “death trap.” Although the damaged section is officially closed to traffic, inadequate signage warning of its condition and reliance on outdated GPS and Google Maps have made it a persistent danger.

“Drivers unfamiliar with the area trust their GPS blindly, which often directs them onto this incomplete bridge,” said a resident.

The tragedy has renewed calls for urgent government action to improve infrastructure and install clear warnings to prevent further accidents.

Technology Reliance Raises Concerns

This incident highlights a growing issue of overreliance on GPS technology, especially in areas where infrastructure is poorly mapped or outdated. While digital maps provide convenience, errors, insufficient updates, or incomplete data can lead to catastrophic consequences, as seen in Bareilly.

Local officials urge drivers to exercise caution when navigating unfamiliar areas and verify routes with locals, especially in rural or flood-prone regions.

Infrastructure Fix Demanded

Residents are demanding immediate repairs to the bridge or, at the very least, installing prominent barricades and warning signs to prevent future tragedies.

“This was a preventable accident,” a relative of one of the victims said. “If proper warnings were in place, these lives could have been saved.”

As Bareilly mourns the loss of Kaushal, Vivek and Amit, the community hopes this tragedy will serve as a wake-up call for improved road safety measures in the region.

