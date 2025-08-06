Google Pushes Anti-Diversity Narrative By Removing Over 50 DEI-Focused Groups From Funding List

Google is keeping the anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion narrative alive by removing more than 50 DEI-focused groups from its list of organizations that the company provides funding to, CNBC reports.

A new report from tech watchdog organization The Tech Transparency Project reveals Google removed a total of 214 groups from the funding list, with 58 related to DEI. By bowing down to President Donald Trump’s anti-diversity executive order, the tech conglomerate dropped groups with mission statements including words such as “diversity, “equity,” “inclusion,” “race,” “activism,” and “women.”

Some organizations dropped from the list include the African American Community Service Agency, whose goal is to “empower all Black and historically excluded communities,” the Latino Leadership Alliance, dedicated to “race equity affecting the Latino community,” and Enroot, which curates out-of-school experiences for immigrant kids.

Another group purged from the list was the National Network to End Domestic Violence, providing training, assistance, and public awareness campaigns for violence against women. Having remained on Google’s funder organization list for nine years, the company claims it still donated $75,000 to the group in 2024, but never explained why it was removed from the list.

Google spokesperson José Castañeda claims the list reflects companies with contributions in 2024 — not contributions made by other teams within Google. “We contribute to hundreds of groups from across the political spectrum that advocate for pro-innovation policies, and those groups change from year to year based on where our contributions will have the most impact,” he said in a statement.

The company has given mixed signals about its stance on diversity efforts. While Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, labeled the company’s views on diversity as necessary in the workplace during an all-hands meeting in March 2025, after Trump’s executive order, Google’s Chief People Officer, Fiona Cicconi, told a different story.

Cicconi alerted employees that the company would end its DEI-related hiring “aspirational goals” due to federal requirements and Google’s classification as a federal contractor. Google stood behind the announcement by removing language referring to “underrepresented” groups from the grant website.

“We’re a global company, we have users around the world, and we think the best way to serve them well is by having a workforce that represents that diversity,” the CEO, who attended Trump’s inauguration, said at the time.

According to TechCrunch, the tech company also removed mentions of “diversity” and “equity” from its responsible AI webpage and any mention of DEI from its 2025 10-K filings.

While Silicon Valley and other industries have stood beside DEI programs to rid bias in hiring and curate fair practices in the workplace, diversity advocates have pointed the blame not only at the Trump administration for its anti-DEI switch up but the Supreme Court as well, who in 2023 decided to end affirmative action in college admission processes following threats from conservative groups.

