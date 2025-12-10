Politics by Mitti Hicks GOP Senator Proposes Healthcare Plan That Turns ‘Patients Into Consumers’ The subsidies for Obamacare, which were extended at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to expire on Dec. 31.







As the deadline inches closer to find a solution for the millions of Americans who rely on Obamacare subsidies for healthcare, one Republican is proposing a plan that gives Democrats what they want and what Republicans desire.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) has proposed “the Marshall Plan,” which would extend the enhanced subsidies for one more year and then convert the subsidies into health savings accounts (HSAs), according to details posted on the senator’s website.

Republican lawmakers are reluctant to extend government subsidies, a central issue for the Democrats during the 43-day government shutdown, the longest in the nation’s history.

Americans use subsidies, also known as tax credits, to lower the cost of health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). These subsidies, extended at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to expire on Dec. 31. This means millions of Americans will face high health insurance costs if Congress fails to act. GOP lawmakers vowed to work with Democrats to reopen the government, but there have been few details on a cohesive proposal.

Marshall ‘s proposal is an effort to bridge what both parties want.

“My plan doesn’t impact just the 24 million people on Obamacare. It’s going to impact everybody’s cost of healthcare,” the senator told Fox News Digital. “So, if we pair bumping up savings accounts with price tags, we’re going to turn patients into consumers again, and they’ll do magic things out there. I think of this being like the magic shopping weeks, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.”

According to Marshall, the plan delivers five core reforms that will lower costs, increase access, and put patients back in control of their care, including a crackdown on fraud by requiring ID verification and minimum monthly payments. The plan would also implement price transparency reforms to enable Americans to compare costs and shop for care.

While Senate Republicans are expected to discuss a number of health care options in a closed-door meeting on Thursday, time is running out to present a plan. The Senate is expected to vote on subsidies on Thursday, Dec. 11, 20 days before subsidies expire.

