GOP Rep. Peter Meijer Says Capitol Insurrectionists Had ‘Riot Envy’ Against Black Lives Matter Protestors

Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) suggested that the Capitol rioters were jealous of all the gains Black Lives Matter protestors made in 2020.

On Sunday, Meijer appeared on Meet The Press, where he credited the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “riot envy” that Donald Trump supporters had against liberal social justice activists the year before, Daily Mail reports. He also claimed that Democrats were feeling envious of Republicans in ‘less dramatic ways’ and held up ‘progressives’ calls to pack the Supreme Court.

“I also see another party that’s trying to delegitimize our democracy in far less dramatic ways,” Meijer told Chuck Todd.

“At least, you know, not guys with Viking hats, you know, bare-chested, running into the Capitol, but calling for packing the Supreme Court, calling for abolishing the Senate.”

Meijer went on to liken the Capitol rioters to Democrats he feels are purposely being closed off to making bipartisan decisions for the country.

“And frankly, doing the same thing, the same justifications that I saw from some members of my party after the riots last summer,” Meijer said.

“They say, “Well, why is it so bad that we stormed the Capitol? You know, they were the ones burning down these cities.” The sense of riot envy,” he continued.

“Now we have this delegitimizing envy where, again, it is creating a reciprocal reaction.”

Meijer was subliminally addressing the increased protests that swept the country in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. The unrest that came from Floyd’s murder built up following years of police facing no charges for the murder of unarmed Black men and women, including Mike Brown, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, in addition to the 2020 deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Floyd.

“I think the threat of violence is probably more pronounced on the right today. But that does not mean the left is not capable as well. And that is what we need to cease,” Meijer said.

As we move closer to the 2024 presidential elections, Meijer says Republicans have no choice but to return to supporting Trump.

“There was no alternative. There was no other path,” Meijer said of Trump’s 2024 run.

“And given how President Biden, when he was elected into office, you know, said he would be moderate and look for bipartisan solutions.”