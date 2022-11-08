Gospel Singer Cece Winans Becomes First Black Solo Artist To Win Dove Awards’ Artist of the Year

Legendary gospel singer CeCe Winans became the first Black solo artist to win Artist of the Year in Dove Awards history.

According to the St. Louis American, Winans snagged her monumental win during this year’s 53rd Annual celebration on Oct. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. This victory brings her number of Dove Awards to 25, including the first New Artist of the Year award in 1988 with her iconic brother BeBe Winans.

When the “Believe For It” songstress accepted her award, she sang a few lines from the hymn “To God Be The Glory” in lieu of an acceptance speech. Audience members were brought to tears.

To God be the glory,

To God be the glory,

To God be the glory,

For the things He has done.” 🕊

Congratulations to @cecewinans, our Artist of the Year! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/JCHjbzSXQS — The Dove Awards (@GMADoveAwards) October 22, 2022

“It’s amazing when we come together and we love each other and we stand for righteousness, it’s amazing what God will do,” Winans said, per the outlet.

“It’s amazing what He’s already done. But He wants to do so much more. I’m believing for God to move in this industry greater than He ever has before. The God we serve responds to faithfulness and the testimonies I’ve heard through this song have blessed my life.”

In addition, according to a news release, Winans and co-writers for “Believe For It” were awarded Song of the Year on the same triumphant night.

Born Priscella Marie Winans, the Detroit native, released several albums with her brother, BeBe, before emerging as a solo artist. She began her solo career with the album Alone in His Presence, released in 1995, and won her first Grammy and Dove Awards with that album.

Since 2012, the15-time Grammy-Award winner has co-pastored Nashville Life Church in Nashville with her husband, Alvin.

Winans is gearing up for the Nov. 15 release of her first book in 10 years: Believe for It: Passing on Faith to the Next Generation.