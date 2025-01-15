Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Gov. Greg Abbott Threatens Job Of Texas A&M President Over Concerns University Broke DEI Ban Abbott expressed that the president would be gone unless he reversed a decision to invite students to a DEI-focused conference.







Gov. Greg Abbott seemingly threatened the job of Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh III over concerns that the school broke a statewide DEI ban.

Abbott had choice words for the university’s president after news broke of the school participating in a conference that restricted attendance to only people of color. According to the Texas Tribune, a conservative activist reportedly shared the university’s email, including details of the DEI-focused event. It prioritized inviting staffers and Ph.D. students who identified as Black, Hispanic, or Native American.

An X user then asked Abbott and the state attorney general for their action on the issue. Abbott responded that he would not tolerate such activity and would hold Welsh accountable for allowing it to occur. He stated that it “violates” not only state law but also the U.S. Constitution. Furthermore, he alleged that the president could face termination.

Hell, no.



It’s against Texas law and violates the US Constitution.



It will be fixed immediately or the president will soon be gone. https://t.co/g3VTUXWvLb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 14, 2025

“Hell, no,” expressed Abbott. “It’s against Texas law and violates the U.S. Constitution. It will be fixed immediately or the president will soon be gone.”

The ban, known as Senate Bill 17, prohibits public universities from having DEI offices. It also prohibits DEI training or “preferential treatment” based on sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.

However, the email already stated that the university system’s general counsel ensured the conference’s compliance with the DEI ban. In light of the growing controversy, Welsh also released a statement affirming that the school abides by these regulations.

A statement from Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III: Texas A&M does not support any organization, conference, process or activity that excludes people based on race, creed, gender, age or any other discriminating factor. The intent of SB-17 is very clear in that… — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) January 14, 2025

“Texas A&M does not support any organization, conference, process or activity that excludes people based on race, creed, gender, age or any other discriminating factor,” detailed the academic leader. “The intent of SB-17 is very clear in that regard. We will continue to honor both the letter and the intent of the law.”

However, Welsh expressed in another email that he and the administrators had not “fully considered the spirit of our state law” when sending out the invitation. He then seemingly agreed with the governor’s remarks on the attendance requirement. In light of this, Welsh decided to forego sending anyone to the conference on behalf of Texas A&M.

“This particular conference’s limitations on the acceptable race of attendees is not in line with the intent of SB 17, and, as a result, we will not be sending anyone to participate in this conference,” he wrote to the Mays Business School. “We need to be sure that attendance at those events is aligned with the very clear guidance we’ve been given by our governing bodies.”

The DEI ban remains controversial nationwide, with a mix of supporters and opposers within the state. However, Texas lawmakers expect to revisit its regulations and potentially expand them this year.

RELATED CONTENT: First DEI And Now Amazon Silently Removes Protective Policies For Black And LGBTQ+ Employees