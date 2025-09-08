News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Leaves Black Students Standing In The Rain During Her MLK Jr. Speech Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders faces backlash for leaving Black cheerleaders standing in the rain during her MLK Jr. speech.







Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders faces criticism over a viral photo showing her speaking comfortably under a tent while Black cheerleaders stood behind her in cold, rainy conditions.

On Sept. 7, a photo surfaced online showing Huckabee Sanders giving a speech under a tent while a group of student cheerleaders stood behind her, exposed to rain and cold winds. Ironically, the Republican governor was speaking in support of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. committee when the group of Black students was left standing uncomfortably in the rain.

“Wow, this photo of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders giving a speech while literally leaving students out in the rain behind her is getting a lot of attention,” a tweet read. “Perfectly symbolic of conservatives in America, leaving your kids out in the rain.”

👀Wow, this photo of Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders giving a speech while literally leaving students out in the rain behind her is getting a lot of attention.



Perfectly symbolic of conservatives in America, leaving your kids out in the rain. pic.twitter.com/mAfbSlgC5D — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) September 7, 2025

Social media was quick to issue sharp responses to the photo, which many interpreted as the governor being oblivious to how uncomfortable the student cheerleaders were during the event.

“Poor kids look miserable…she doesn’t give a damn…” one person wrote.

“To a conservative, they’ll notice one thing these kids have in common, and the hearts and minds will snap shut like bear traps,” added someone else.

Another user shared a photo of Huckabee seated beside an image of Martin Luther King Jr., highlighting the irony of the governor’s gesture.

“She was able to get this while nice and dry, sitting under the tent. Ironic, huh?” they wrote.

She was able to get this while nice and dry sitting under the tent. Ironic, huh? pic.twitter.com/TlpF2vygs3 — shelby (@thetrueshelby) September 7, 2025

Later that day, Huckabee Sanders sent a letter to the boards of trustees at Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas, urging them to make the annual football game at War Memorial Stadium a tradition. While the A-State and Arkansas teams faced off for the first time on Sept. 6, the viral photo of cheerleaders in the rain quickly overshadowed her petition.

