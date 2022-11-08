Grab These Durable Wireless Earbuds For Under $50 with Every Friday Is Black Friday

Headphones have made great strides since the first pair debuted in 1910.

They’ve advanced from behemoth-sized cans that cloaked a set of ears to minimalist-profiled earbuds that are barely noticeable by passersby. Despite the decrease in size, the sound quality produced by earbuds has never been better.

JBL is a leader in the audio space through decades of producing high-quality speakers and headphones. The company has entered the wireless headphones arena. With the Every Friday is Black Friday Deal, you can purchase JBL Live Free NC+ wireless in-Ear noise-canceling Bluetooth earbuds for just $49.99. That’s a savings of 66% from its MSRP ($149.95).

These earbuds bring the familiarity of JBL’s signature sound that makes your music-listening experience extraordinary. They eliminate all distractions thanks to active noise canceling. However, the smart ambient feature allows for natural conversation and total awareness of your surroundings.

Those who enjoy using their headphones at the gym or outside on runs won’t have to worry about these earbuds being ruined by sweat or the elements, as they’re sweat-proof and waterproof.

Dual-connect +sync makes it possible to pair your earbuds with your other device as soon as you open the case. You can pair multiple devices through fast pairing with a simple tap on the device’s screen.

These earbuds’ strong battery provides up to 21 hours of combined playback with up to seven hours of music playback and up to 14 hours of stand-alone time while they’re in the case.

You can use your preferred choice of voice assistant to switch between phone calls and music.

A good pair of earbuds are well worth the investment. They provide hours of entertainment with music and can also be a good alternative for those who prefer to use them instead of their mobile device for phone calls.

JBL is a trusted name in the music space for good reason. Purchase these earbuds today before the Every Friday is Black Friday Deal ends to enjoy the company’s wireless offering.

