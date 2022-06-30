Grab This High-Performing Macbook Air for Under $250 This July 4th

With the prices of items growing increasingly higher every day, the last thing you probably want to worry about having to purchase is a new computer. Even when inflation wasn’t at its current levels, the price of a new computer was enough to end the quest to buy one not long after beginning it.

Thanks to this current deal, you can purchase a high-end Apple laptop without breaking the bank. During our 4th of July sale, you can purchase a 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air for just $246.39 with code JULY20.

This 2012 model, which runs on the macOS X operating system, can handle nearly anything thrown its way. It’s outfitted with a 13.3-inch display that allows you to view videos and pictures in crystal-clear detail. For those looking for a device where they can watch videos or browse their photo albums, this laptop runs on an “integrated” Intel HD Graphics 4000 card that renders high-quality images and allows for smooth streaming of videos. In addition, it boasts a native resolution of 1440×900.

With an Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz processor, this machine can power through functions thanks to its enhanced processor. It comes with 128GB of storage, where you can store files without worrying about overloading your laptop.

Stay connected to your devices in the Apple ecosystem with Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi 802.11ac capabilities. This laptop also comes with two 3.0 USB ports and a Thunderbolt port. All of this sought-after technology fits nicely into the laptop’s aluminum chassis, which only weighs 2.96 pounds.

Buying a computer shouldn’t break the bank, and thanks to this deal, you don’t have to. Whether for yourself or as a gift, you can purchase this Apple MacBook Air 13.3” Core i5, 1.8GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD (Refurbished) for $246.39 using code JULY20. You can also use this sitewide coupon on any order of $100 or more, but only until July 5.

Prices subject to change.