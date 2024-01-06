Grambling State University Names Connie Walton Interim President

On Jan. 4, Grambling State University announced Dr. Connie Walton as its interim president. According to KSLA 12, Walton previously served the university as its provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Walton replaces Rick Gallot, who was named the University of Louisiana System President in October 2023. Gallot is also chairing a committee leading the search for the university’s next president.

Walton issued a statement to KSLA 12, indicating that she is excited about the next chapter in her career, and her understanding that this position will be temporary. “This appointment provides an additional way to serve this great institution and help shape the lives of students.” Walton began. “My life is a testimony to the impact that this university can have on a student’s life. I knew as an undergraduate student at Grambling State University that I wanted to come back and be a part of the faculty.”

Dr. Walton added, “This appointment provides an additional way to serve this great institution and help shape the lives of students. When the next president of Grambling State University is identified, I look forward to supporting that person’s strategic goals.”

Dr. Connie Walton, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, has been named Grambling State Interim President by the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System's Executive Committee. Read more at https://t.co/8gnj3MTgNa. pic.twitter.com/KnTIltiym6 — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) January 4, 2024

Gallot supports Walton’s appointment, as he told KSLA 12, “I am supremely confident that Grambling will be well cared for under Dr. Walton’s interim leadership,” Gallot said. “She has proven her dedication to the institution and its success through her commitment to advancing cybersecurity and nursing programs, both of which are now soaring, and I know she will bring that same determination to the interim presidency.”

In February, the Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to ratify Walton’s appointment or not. Gallot told the Ruston Daily Leader that he had to do a little work to convince Walton, saying, “She was reluctant, but after good conversation she has agreed to serve in this interim term only.”

Gallot also indicated his connection to Grambling still exists, just in a different capacity, and he has full confidence in Walton and the administration around her, telling the Daily Leader, “We’ve got an amazing cabinet, group of vice presidents who are all incredibly talented and will continue to move their respective portions of the university forward. I’m also still connected to Grambling, just in a different role.”

The appointment was originally scheduled for Dec. 7, but was delayed due to waiting for Louisiana Tech’s new president and former University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson’s new contract to be finalized, which happened on Dec. 16. The board was also waiting on Gallot’s new contract, which was finalized on Dec. 31.

According to Grambling, applications for the open president position is Jan. 12, and the search committee will pick semi-finalists at their next meeting on Jan. 22. Following their nominations, interviews will be conducted on Feb. 5, and the final selection will be made by Feb 22.

RELATED CONTENT: Grambling State Women’s Basketball Team Sets Record After Airing Out Their Opponents With 159 Points