Grambling State Women’s Basketball Team Sets Record After Airing Out Their Opponents With 159 Points

HBCU college basketball team Grambling State University set a Divison 1 record in the women’s division when their first game of the year ended in the most-lopsided victory ever.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the women’s basketball team at Grambling State set an all-time Division 1 women’s basketball record with the highest margin of victory in any game in the history of the NCAA. The Lady Tigers posted a 159-18 win against the College of Biblical Studies (CBS) on Jan. 2. The 141-point difference was the greatest against another team. By scoring 159 points in the game, Grambling State also set the record for the highest point total scored for the university.

A new school record has been set for points earned in a single game 👏🏽#Gramfam|#ThisIsTheG🐯🏀|#ChampionshipTalk💍 pic.twitter.com/YQqAUWwgQl — Grambling State University Women’s Basketball (@GSU_WBK) January 2, 2024

Grambling State got off to a great start when they opened the game with a 34-0 run before CBS was able to score any points. The school went scoreless until there were two minutes left in the first quarter. By the time the bell rang to signify halftime, Grambling had run up the score to 82-10. At that point, maybe they could have switched uniforms to try to make it a fair match.

What was supposed to be a normal basketball game ended up breaking the previous record for the highest margin of victory in women’s college basketball. In 2018, Savannah State beat Wesleyan of Georgia by 139 points.

Eight Lady Tigers scored double digits, with Arianna Mosley leading the way by scoring 27 points. Kahia Warmsley scored 20 points, while Amanda Blake and DeMya Young both had 15.

The women at the College of Biblical Studies shouldn’t feel too bad, as this is the school’s first year having a basketball team. The school, which is based in Houston and plays in the Southwest Region of the National Christian College Athletic Association, has yet to win a game in its inaugural season. They now possess a record of 0-7.

RELATED CONTENT: Grambling State Receives More Than $17K From McDonald’s ArkLaTx To Support Student Services