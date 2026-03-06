HBCU by Sharelle B. McNair Grambling State University Finally Secures Trademark For Legendary ‘G’ Logo After 30-Year Legal Battle Grambling’s logo pays tribute to alumnus and Green Bay Packers legend Willie Davis.







Grambling State University (GSU) has scored big, securing a federal trademark registration for its legendary “G” styled logo, a milestone that marks the end of a 30-year long legal battle, HBCU Gameday reports.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted the registration under U.S. Trademark Registration No. 8148992, protecting one of the most recognizable logos in athletics, battling against the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

Carrying deep symbolism, Grambling’s logo pays tribute to alumnus and Packers legend Willie Davis, known as one of the most dominant defensive ends in NFL history, and a star of the Packers’ legendary 1960s teams.

As the “G” donned on Packers gear became one of the most recognizable logos in American sports, Grambling was given permission to use a similar design years ago but had to establish clear distinctions, keeping its bold black-and-gold color scheme. The Grambling Tigers introduced its own version in the 1970s.

The newly secured trademark reinforces GSU’s exclusive rights to use and license the mark in addition to putting the HBCU in a position to expand partnerships, merchandise, and national visibility initiatives confidently, according to KNOE News.

“This registration represents more than a legal achievement, it is a declaration of ownership over our history, our excellence, and our brand,” said GSU president Dr. Martin Lemelle Jr.

He called out the collaborative efforts of Penya Moses, Grambling’s vice president for administration and business affairs and external counsel Kean Miller for making sure “our university’s interests were advanced with clarity and confidence,” he continued.

“Because of her stewardship and collaboration, Grambling State now stands on even stronger footing to protect and leverage one of our most powerful institutional assets.”

Dubbed “VP Moses” by Lemelle, she said securing federal registration only “strengthens our ability to protect the mark, expand licensing opportunities, and steward the University’s brand with integrity for years to come.”

She added, “…Working alongside Kean Miller and engaging constructively with peer institutions, we focused on demonstrating the distinctiveness and legacy of Grambling State University’s ‘G’ as a symbol that has represented Tiger pride for generations.”

Moses said that the process was helped by “the professionalism of our counterparts in helping establish clear boundaries that allow each institution’s mark to stand on its own.”

