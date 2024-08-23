Education by Shanique Yates Grambling State University Breaks New Ground with First-Ever HBCU Digital Library Not only is the digital library the first of its kind for an HBCU, but GSU is also the first and only school in Louisiana to have such a facility.







Grambling State University has broken boundaries, becoming the first HBCU to have a digital library.

The institution unveiled the new Digital Library and Learning Commons during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 22. According to the school’s website, the $16.6 million project includes over 150 computer stations, 17,000 square feet of space to study, and multipurpose space to host everything from events to meetings and even seminars. GSU calls it the “ultimate intersection of academics, curiosity, and community.”

“We fought for this project because we know it’s important, and we fight for Dear Ole Grambling because we believe in the boundless potential of every student who walks through our doors,” said current Grambling State President Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr.

He was executive vice president when the initial planning for the Digital Library and Learning Commons was underway. Before this project, GSU first opened the doors to its A.C. Lewis Memorial Library in 1962. Leaders upgraded the building in 1986.

“It will be where we light the torch of victory,” Lemelle continued.

“Victory in learning. Victory in innovation. And victory in the community. It is here that we will fight for Dear Ole Grambling, and in this fight, we will arm ourselves with the knowledge, perseverance, and unyielding spirit that defines us.”

GSU’s Digital Library and Learning Commons Dean Adrienne Webber also spoke during the momentous occasion, noting how it will set GSU and its students apart from the rest of the world.

She revealed that the facility would have a “Maker’s Space” that includes everything from 3-D imaging and 3-D printers to laser and etching machines, a Cricut maker, and other tools to help students put their dreams into motion.

“If you think it, you can make it,” said Webber.

“And then we’re going to be able to find out if an idea is an original or if someone has it already. We’re hoping to become a patent and trade resource center. These students are so creative. Their audio, video, and AI skills are tremendous, and we’re going to provide them with the tools to build on those skills.”

The digital library is the first of its kind for an HBCU, and GSU is the first and only school in Louisiana to have such a facility.

“There’s no Dewey Decimal system, no card catalog, and no dusty books for miles to go,” said Lousiana Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter, whose parents are both products of GSU.

“And no sweet librarians shushing you when you’re making too much noise. But a library is still the heartbeat of every campus, a place where students grow, gather, and collaborate. And this one is special because education today is about research, innovation, and technology around amazing online databases, AI, and information beyond that as well.”

Founded on Nov. 1, 1901, as the Colored Industrial and Agricultural School, Grambling State was founded by a group of African American farmers whose mission was to organize and operate a school for Black people in the region of Louisiana. By 1946, the institution became known as Grambling College, taking the name of the white sawmill owner who donated the land where the school was built. In 1974, the school officially took on its current name, Grambling State University. Today, the 384-acre campus includes a business and science building, a school of nursing, an intramural sports center, and a stadium, among other updates.

The new Digital Library and Learning Commons has been an uphill battle for the university, yet they persevered and saw it complete.

