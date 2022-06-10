Recording Academy Adds Five New Categories in Time for 2023 GRAMMY Awards

There are changes and additions coming to next year’s GRAMMY awards.

The Recording Academy, the organization that produces the GRAMMY awards, has announced an addition of five new GRAMMY Awards categories to be given out at the 2023 GRAMMYs. They include Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical) and Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games, among several new categories and changes.

“We’re so excited to honor these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in a written statement. “The Academy’s top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry.”

Introducing this year’s updates to the GRAMMY Awards process! 🎶 These updates will apply to the entire submission, nominations, and voting process for the 65th #GRAMMYs and include new Categories, a new Special Merit Award, Category amendments, and more.https://t.co/hYKasZLRJT — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 9, 2022

Along with the categories added, there is now a new Special Merit Award which will be given out for Best Song For Social Change.

There have also been alterations to the GRAMMY Awards entry and voting processes and more.

All proposed and accepted changes will go into effect in time for next year’s 2023 GRAMMYs.

As the Recording Academy does on a yearly basis, the organization accepts proposals from the music creators and professionals that make up its membership body. This is done to satisfy the commitment to evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape.

NEW GRAMMY AWARDS CATEGORIES ADDED:

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Recognizes the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting honoring the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year.

Best Alternative Music Performance

A track and single Category that recognizes the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Americana Performance

A track and single Category that recognizes artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Recognizes excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

An album Category that recognizes excellence in spoken word albums specific to the performance of poetry with or without music.

SPECIAL MERIT AWARD ADDITION:

**Best Song For Social Change**

This Special Merit Award will be determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees. Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy.