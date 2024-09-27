by Mitti Hicks Civil Rights Icon Medgar Evers’ Granddaughter Is Missing In Georgia Nicole Evers-Everette, affectionately known as “Niki,” has been missing from her Duluth apartment since Sunday, Sept, 22







Police in Atlanta are looking for the granddaughter of Civil Rights icons Medgar and Myrlie Evers, according to a press release shared by the family spokesperson.

Nicole Evers-Everette, affectionately known as “Niki,” has been missing from her Duluth apartment since Sunday, Sept. 22, when her mother Reena Evers-Everette last spoke to her just before 6:00 PM.

“I am worried and terrified for my daughter, Niki. She has not reported to work this week, which is highly unusual,” her mom stated in a news release.

“We talk regularly, and it is also unusual for me to not be able to reach her. She has no cell phone, purse, or other personal effects.”

According to Reena, Niki’s car was missing from her apartment complex and was last seen on Monday night on Keys Ferry Road and McCart Road in McDonough, Georgia. McDonough is a little more than an hour away from Duluth.

“I am in constant prayer that she is safe and comes back to us soon. Timing is critical because Niki has a medical condition that requires medication, which she does not have,” said Reena.

“We are diligently working with law enforcement officials as we try to locate Niki. We are urging everyone to keep their eyes open and report any sightings of Niki or relevant information to the Gwinnett County Police Department.”

The Gwinnett County Police Department can be reached at (770) 513-5700.

“She has a kind soul, a big heart, and a smile that lights up the room. We need all the help we can get to bring her home safely.”

Medgar Evers was a pioneering Civil Rights Leader in the Deep South. On June 12, 1963, the devoted husband and father and distinguished WWII veteran, was shot and killed him as he returned home from an NAACP meeting. His wife and three children were just steps away. Medgar was only 37-years-old. Justice was served in 1994 when Byron De La Beckwith was convicted for his murder.

